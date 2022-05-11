Oliver Springs to host ‘Crafts & Cars’

Jim Harris

The Town of Oliver Springs and the Oliver Springs Police Department will hold their first “Crafts & Cars” event on Saturday, May 21st from 9 am to 4 pm in the parking lot of Beech Park Baptist Church.

As the name implies, there will be craft vendors and a car show, plus plenty of food vendors and activities for the kids.  The Roane County Animal Shelter is also expected to be there with animals you can adopt on-site.

If you are a crafter and would like to find out more about setting up a booth during the event, or if you have a car you would like to enter into the car show, contact Brittany Price at 865-435-7777.  Registration and set-up are free.

