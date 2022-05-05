Oak Ridge announces application period for commissions, boards

The City of Oak Ridge is now accepting applications for the newly created Disability Advisory Board. The Disability Advisory Board was created by City Council at its April meeting. It is comprised of 9 members. Applicants must be Oak Ridge residents, and preference will be given to individuals who are knowledgeable of, experienced with, or familiar with disability issues. The purpose of the Disability Advisory Board is to serve as an advisory body to City Council and the City Manager, as well as City staff and other Boards and Commissions as needed on disability issues, to serve as a source of information on resources, and to serve as a sounding board for the community. Three terms each will expire on December 31, 2023, 2024, and 2025 respectively in order to stagger terms.

In addition, the City is also accepting applications for other boards: one high school representative to serve a 2-year term on the Environmental Quality Advisory Board (EQAB) and one high school representative to serve a 1-year term on the Traffic Safety Advisory Board (TSAB). To qualify for the EQAB and TSAB high school representatives, an applicant must be a high school-age student and must be a resident of Oak Ridge. The Youth Advisory Board is also taking applications to fill 16 positions, each serving a 1-year term commencing August 1, 2022. Applicants must be a resident of Oak Ridge and be a rising 8th through 12th-grade student by the start of the term.

Applications will be accepted either online or in person in the City Clerk’s office until Monday, June 6, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

Members to the Disability Advisory Board will be elected by City Council at the June 13, 2022, City Council meeting. Representatives to the Youth Advisory Board will be chosen by a screening panel and confirmed by City Council at the July 11, 2022, City Council meeting, along with student representatives to the Environmental Quality Advisory Board and Traffic Safety Advisory Board.

Please visit www.oakridgetn.gov/online/cityclerk/bcelections for additional information.