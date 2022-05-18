Norwood Middle wins ‘Dream It Do It’ competition

Tuesday, Norwood Middle School was named the winner of this year’s “East Tennessee Dream It Do It” video competition, which just wrapped up its seventh year. 

Sponsored by the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce and Consolidated Nuclear Security, the contest pairs up area middle schools with local industries, and after learning all about that business, the students then produce videos focusing on that company and what they do.

The contest is designed to expose students to potential future career paths and to encourage STEM learning. 

Norwood Middle teamed up with Aisin Automotive Casting Tennessee to win the contest, which was decided through online voting.  In addition to the pride of a victory, the Norwood team earned $1000 for the school that will be used for STEM education programs. 

Lake City Middle School finished in third overall, but did win the Viewers’ Choice Award for its video highlighting SL Tennessee and $750 in STEM funding. 

The other participating schools and their corporate partners were:

  • Clinton Middle School & Techmer PM
  • Jefferson Middle School & Protomet
  • Norris Middle School & Clayton Homes
  • Robertsville Middle School & MAGNA

If you would like to watch the videos, you can do at http://dreamitdoitetn.com/

