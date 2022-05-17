New Wolf Valley convenience center to open June 1

(Anderson County Government press release)  The new Wolf Valley Convenience Center, located at 2025 East Wolf Valley Road, is scheduled to open on June 1, 2022.  

In preparation for the opening of the new facility, the existing facility at 1505 Clinton Highway will be closed to the public on May 31, so that equipment from that location can be removed and set up at the new site.  

Therefore, area residents should plan to drop off their household trash during the weekend of May 27-28 at the current trash collection site, or utilize another location such as the Glen Alpine Convenience Center, located off Norris Freeway, or the Marlow Convenience Center, located off Oliver Springs Highway. Hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 

