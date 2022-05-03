NCS: Elliott breaks through at Dover

(Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN) NASCAR Cup Series standings leader Chase Elliott earned his first victory of the season in Monday’s weather-delayed DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

Elliott led the final 53 laps of the 400-lapper and pulled away from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the end in an action-packed race that was slowed 12 times for caution periods – including a red-flag weather delay on Sunday that forced the restart to Monday.

It’s the 14th career win for the driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and a historic fifth win for the organization in 2022. It is the first time in NASCAR history a team has had all four of its drivers win races in the opening 11 races of a season.

Last week’s race winner Ross Chastain finished third in the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet but had some contact with three-time Dover winner Martin Truex Jr. on the final lap fighting for position. The two touched and Truex’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota spun around. He recovered to finish 12th, and the two drivers exchanged words afterward on pit lane.

Asked about the last-lap incident and the encounter after the checkered flag with Truex, Chastain smiled and said, “We were talking about where we were going fishing next week.’’

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell was fourth followed by Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman, the race’s 2021 winner. Hendrick’s Kyle Larson was sixth followed by JGR driver Kyle Busch, who led the most laps (103) on the day and was a strong contender for the trophy before getting caught on pit road during a caution period.

Busch and Bowman – who were running first and second at the time – stopped on Lap 322 only to have a caution come out for AJ Allmendinger, whose No. 16 Chevy lost its wheel. The two drivers restarted toward the tail end of the lead lap and still managed to race forward to post top-10 finishes.

Dover pole-sitter Chris Buescher finished eighth – his third top-10 showing in the RFK Racing Ford on the year and first in six races. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick and Petty GMS Motorsports driver Erik Jones rounded out the top 10.

For a complete recap of Monday’s race, follow this link to the Motor Racing Network’s website.