National Day of Prayer is Thursday

The National Day of Prayer is this Thursday, May 5th.

The Clinton Baptist Association of Churches invites everyone in the community to join them in observing the day by simply stopping what you are doing twice on Thursday and praying for at least one minute.

The CBA asks that you simply stop at 11 am and again at 7 pm on Thursday to pray for guidance for our elected officials, other community leaders, and for the continued success of the city, county, state, and nation.

As their announcement states, “We are better together, and it would be outstanding to see neighbors and co-workers, students and teachers, stepping out of their front doors to pray together…in [one] moment.”

If you plan to participate, the Association would love to hear about it. You can let them know that your voice will be among those heard in prayer on Thursday by calling 865-457-9481 or visiting the Clinton Baptist Association website at www.clintonbaptists.org.