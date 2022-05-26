Museum of Appalachia raising funds to repair, restore historic, storm-damaged barn

The Museum of Appalachia is asking for the community’s help after a tree fell on its beloved Wilson Barn during recent bad weather.

The barn was among the first structures brought to the Museum and reconstructed on the grounds by founder John Rice Irwin when the museum opened in 1969.

During a recent storm, a tree fell on the barn’s roof, effectively splitting the barn in half.  Museum officials believe this is the first time they have had a structure be destroyed.

The museum is trying to raise $10,000 to remove the tree and do what they can to restore the barn.

If you would like to donate, you can do so through the Museum’s Facebook page.

