Steven Cory Stanley (RCSO intake photo)

Mother, son arrested on drug charges near daycare

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 113 Views

A mother and her son were arrested on drug charges Tuesday in Roane County.

In a press release, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office says that investigators following up on a citizen’s complaint about suspected drug activity at a home located within 500 feet of a daycare center spotted a woman identified as Vicky Chabot, who officers knew had outstanding warrants for her arrest.  As Detective Jason Mynatt and Deputy Darrell Phillips took her into custody on the drug-related charges, they also made contact with her adult son, Steven Cory Stanley, who was also wanted on drug-related warrants.

A search of Stanley turned up an undisclosed amount of a substance believed to be heroin, which resulted in additional charges.  Those charges will be enhanced due to the home’s proximity to the daycare.

Chabot was released after posting bond, while as of this morning Stanley remained in custody at the Roane County Jail.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

OSPD: Woman struck by car Wednesday night

A woman sustained significant injuries after being struck by a car late Wednesday night in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.