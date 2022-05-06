Mother, son arrested on drug charges near daycare

A mother and her son were arrested on drug charges Tuesday in Roane County.

In a press release, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office says that investigators following up on a citizen’s complaint about suspected drug activity at a home located within 500 feet of a daycare center spotted a woman identified as Vicky Chabot, who officers knew had outstanding warrants for her arrest. As Detective Jason Mynatt and Deputy Darrell Phillips took her into custody on the drug-related charges, they also made contact with her adult son, Steven Cory Stanley, who was also wanted on drug-related warrants.

A search of Stanley turned up an undisclosed amount of a substance believed to be heroin, which resulted in additional charges. Those charges will be enhanced due to the home’s proximity to the daycare.

Chabot was released after posting bond, while as of this morning Stanley remained in custody at the Roane County Jail.