“Miss Kelly” taking her talents to Rocky Top Public Library

A new director has been named at the Rocky Top Public Library.

Longtime Director Norma Day passed away in April at the age of 67. Last week, the Anderson County Library Board voted to hire Kelly Harris to succeed her.

In the interest of full disclosure, Kelly Harris is the wife of WYSH News & Sports Director Jim Harris. She has been with the Clinton Public Library since July of 2018, most recently as the Youth Services Coordinator, and prior to that spent 12 years as the Traffic Director for WYSH and 96.7 Merle.

In addition to her library experience, “Miss Kelly,” as she is known to Clinton Library patrons, has a background in retail book sales, as well as a Master’s degree in Theory & Practice Teacher Education, and a Bachelor’s degree in History, with a double minor in Geography and Secondary Education.

She will assume the role of Director of the Rocky Top Public Library on June 6th.