Milinda Kirkland, age 63, passed away at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN on Monday, May 23rd, 2022. Milinda is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Jean Driggers.

She is survived by her brother, Gary Driggers of Palatka, FL, along with nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.