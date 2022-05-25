MEDIC: Parrott Head Week promotion continues rain or shine!

Rain or shine, MEDIC Regional Blood Center wants to remind you that it is kicking off summer and looking to stabilize the blood product inventory ahead of this Memorial Day weekend with the annual Parrot Head Week promotion.

The celebration will continue through this Friday at all of MEDIC’s donor centers and mobile blood drives. MEDIC staff, with the help of the East Tennessee Parrothead Club, will be cooking cheeseburgers for donors today and tomorrow (Wednesday, May 25th & Thursday, May 26th) at the donor center in downtown Knoxville on Ailor Avenue, and at the Farragut donor center on Kingston Pike, each day from 10 am to 5 pm.

In addition, Barry Jolly will be performing live both Wednesday and Thursday at the Ailor Avenue location between 11 am and 2 pm.

All donors receive a special edition t-shirt and coupons to Texas Roadhouse and Salsarita’s, plus all donors are automatically entered into a drawing for a $25 Margaritaville gift card, and automatically entered to win a two-night stay at Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074.