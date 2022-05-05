MEDIC announces the return of ‘Parrot Head Week’

MEDIC is kicking off the summer season with the annual Parrot Head Week from May 23rd – 27th at all donor centers and mobile drives.

Donors will receive a special edition t-shirt, Texas Roadhouse coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, and a chance to win a $25 gift card to Margaritaville. Additionally, all donors are automatically entered to win a two-night stay at Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge. MEDIC staff will be grilling cheeseburgers from 10 AM to 5 PM at the Athens donor center on Monday, the Crossville center on Tuesday and the Ailor and Farragut donor centers on Wednesday and Thursday. Barry Jolly will perform live on Wednesday and Thursday at the Ailor Avenue center from 11 AM to 2 PM.

“This is a great way to start the summer season, celebrate our donors, and stabilize our inventory ahead of the holiday weekend and summer season,” said director of communications Kristy Altman. “This annual event was severely affected by the pandemic, and we are very excited to bring it back this year.”

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for major area hospitals including Blount Memorial Hospital, Covenant Healthcare System, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova, and UT Medical Center along with other regional centers.

As a reminder, the blood on the shelves right now is the blood used in an emergency. It takes at least three days for collected red blood cells to be tested and processed and ready for distribution to hospitals.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-in donors are welcome. Donors can call 865-524-3074 to schedule their appointment or visit medicblood.org/donate to search for a drive closest to them and schedule their appointment.