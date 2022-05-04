McNally, Yager announce full funding for UT-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute

(Submitted) Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Senator Ken Yager have announced an appropriation of $72 million in the state budget adopted last week in Nashville for the University of Tennessee-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute in Oak Ridge. The institute was established in 2019 and is set to expand into one of the nation’s top research and education centers with this appropriation.

An initiative of the University of Tennessee and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the institute is launching in response to America’s need for a stronger pipeline of STEM talent. According to a press release, officials are hopeful that UT-ORII will attract and produce top engineers, researchers, and innovators to meet the emerging challenges facing the nation and the world.

“I am tremendously grateful to see the University of Tennessee-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute fully funded and ahead of schedule. This institute will be a beacon for STEM talent, discovery, education, and innovation,” said McNally in the press release announcing the allocation. “The Oak Ridge technology corridor will only expand and increase its reputation and reach once this vision is fully realized. I would like to thank the University of Tennessee, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and Governor Lee for making this a truly transformational institution for the benefit of Tennessee.”

The institute will train more Tennesseans for high-paying jobs in manufacturing, energy and data science, and it will become a national model for collaborative research, interdisciplinary education and workforce development, according to the release.

“The Oak Ridge Innovation Institute is leading the way in making Tennessee a STEM hub and is elevating UT-Knoxville to one of the nation’s leading research facilities,” said Yager. “The institute will also be a regional economic driver. This is a transformative investment for the Oak Ridge Corridor that will help advance our state and country for generations to come.”

UT-ORII will prioritize three main focus areas: research, education, and workforce development. The institute will recruit the “best and brightest” researchers from across the country; form partnerships to advance research throughout university campuses, private industry, and government; and fund joint research opportunities.

The General Assembly made its initial appropriation of $8 million for the institute last year. The combined $80 million will complete the state’s investment to fully establish the institute eight years ahead of schedule.