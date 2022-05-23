McNally to address Anderson Republicans

As we have been reminding you, the Anderson County Republican Party will hold its regular monthly meeting for May this Thursday, May 26th at the Clinton Church of God.  Over the weekend, local party leaders announced that there will be a guest speaker at Thursday’s meeting, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally of Oak Ridge, as the party continues to work toward the August 4th election.

Thursday’s meeting begins at 7 pm.  The Clinton Church of God is located at 635 Hillcrest Street in Clinton.

The AC GOP will also hold a special work session at the church on Tuesday, May 24th at 7 pm.

All meetings are open to the public.

