Mavs, Lady Dragons Region-bound; Lady Mavs, Dragons eliminated

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

WEDNESDAY 5/11/22

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

D4AAA at Halls: Anderson County 10 Clinton 5 (CHS eliminated, final record 17-18)…Halls 10 Anderson County 0 (Championship Game).

D3AAAA Championship: Powell 9 Karns 0

D3A: Oneida 12 Oliver Springs 5 (OS eliminated, final record 11-17)…Coalfield 11 Oneida 9 (Championship Game).

D4A: Oakdale 7 Midway 6 (Midway eliminated, final record 9-19)…Greenback 13 Oakdale 3 (Championship Game).

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

D4AAA at Halls: Clinton 4 Anderson County 0 (AC eliminated, final record 19-18-1)…Halls 9 Clinton 0 (Championship Game). This is the second Region berth in CHS program history.

NBA

Western Conference Semifinals, Game 5: Memphis 134 Golden State 95…Playing without injured superstar Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies absolutely crushed the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, building a lead as large as 52 points before “settling” for a 39-point win that kept their season alive and sent the series back to San Francisco for Game 6 on Friday. Seven Grizzlies scored in double figures and nine scored at least 9 points.