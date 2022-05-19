Mavericks take Region title, will play at home for trip to Spring Fling

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD
WEDNESDAY 5/18/22
BASEBALL REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS
R2AAA: Anderson County 7 Gibbs 6…Mavericks will host Sullivan East on Friday in a Sectional-round game while Gibbs plays at Tennessee High, with both games sending the winner on to the Spring Fling next week in Murfreesboro.
R2AAAA: Farragut 6 Powell 5…Farragut home vs. Sevier County, Powell at Science Hill.
R2A: Coalfield 9 Greenback 8…Coalfield home vs. Hampton, Greenback at University High
R1AA: Pigeon Forge 2 Union County 0…Union County at Loudon, Marion County at Pigeon Forge.
SOFTBALL REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS
R2A: Oliver Springs 6 Harriman 2…Oliver Springs home vs. North Greene, Harriman at Unaka.
R2AAA: Gibbs 6 Carter 2…Gibbs home vs. Greeneville, Carter at Tennessee High