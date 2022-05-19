Mavericks take Region title, will play at home for trip to Spring Fling

WEDNESDAY 5/18/22

BASEBALL REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS

R2AAA:  Anderson County 7 Gibbs 6…Mavericks will host Sullivan East on Friday in a Sectional-round game while Gibbs plays at Tennessee High, with both games sending the winner on to the Spring Fling next week in Murfreesboro.

R2AAAA:  Farragut 6 Powell 5…Farragut home vs. Sevier County, Powell at Science Hill.

R2A:  Coalfield 9 Greenback 8…Coalfield home vs. Hampton, Greenback at University High

R1AA:  Pigeon Forge 2 Union County 0…Union County at Loudon, Marion County at Pigeon Forge.

SOFTBALL REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS

R2A:  Oliver Springs 6 Harriman 2…Oliver Springs home vs. North Greene, Harriman at Unaka.

R2AAA:  Gibbs 6 Carter 2…Gibbs home vs. Greeneville, Carter at Tennessee High

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

