Martha “Marty” Jane Marlow, age 84, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Friday, May 20th, 2022. Marty was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She was a great cook and a social butterfly who could light up the whole room with her beautiful soul. Marty will be deeply missed, and she leaves behind a host of friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Ollie Cannon; her husband, Charles Marlow; sons, Ronald Keith Marlow and Ray Blackburn.

Marty is survived by her daughters, Karen Oliver of Oak Ridge, TN, Darlene Agee (Dana) of Clinton, TN; special granddaughter, Crystal Marlow of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Brittany Oliver of Oak Ridge, TN, Christina Oliver of Oak Ridge, TN, Rev. Charlie Goodman (Rhonda) of KY, Nicole White (Dustin) of Clinton, TN, Amanda Moles (JR) of Oak Ridge, TN; great-grandchildren, Braden Oliver, Taylor Goodman, Hudson White, Emerson White, Silas Moles, and Baby Moles.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with her funeral service beginning at 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN on Thursday, May 26th, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.