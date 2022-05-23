Mark David Wright age 61, of LaFollette

Mark David Wright age 61, of LaFollette, TN passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022.  He was born September 20, 1960 in LaFollette, TN to the late Paul Francis Wright and Bobbie Jean Rogers Wright Lambdin.  For many years Mark was a police officer/dispatcher with City of LaFollette Police Department Mark and recently retired from LaFollette Utilities Board as a dispatcher. Mark was an avid fisherman that loved the outdoors. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Beverly Kay Wright and Teresa Wright.

He is survived by his son, Aaron Paul Wright of Knoxville; brother, Dale Wright of LaFollette; nephew, Kevin Wright; nieces, Donna Farmer and Heather Farmer.

The family is honoring Mark’s requests and there will be no services.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the charity of their choice.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

