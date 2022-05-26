Lynne (Lanelle) Kopp, 99

The family of Lynne (Lanelle) Kopp announces that she has joined her beloved husband of 73 years, John Barton Kopp, in Heaven. Mrs. Kopp, 99 years of age, was a resident of Meadow View Assisted Living. Prior to that, she and her husband were residents of the Andersonville/Norris area for 44 years, where she was active in the community. She taught “Special Fridays” classes at the Community Craft Center, was an accomplished tole painting artist, and helped raise funds for a number of community initiatives throughout the years.

Mrs. Kopp was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and by her sisters. Her children are Steven Kopp (Delores); Jenny Kopp Curl (Chip); Martha Kopp Shear; Nancy Kopp Lee (Ed); Kathy Greenberg (Neil). Her grandchildren are Lisa Roberts, Caytie Hiller, Jack Shear, Michael Shear, Mackenzie Kenna, and Brad Shear. Mrs. Kopp was blessed with 8 precious great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation www.cff.org/donate, or to St Francis Episcopal Church (Children’s Playground), P.O. Box 29, Norris TN 37828. The family will celebrate Mrs. Kopp’s life in a private ceremony.

