Lorene Yarber Dew, age 92 of Brentwood formerly of Norris went home to be with her heavenly father on Monday, May 23, 2022, at her daughters’ residence. She was born November 22, 1929, in Anderson County to the late Clyde and Dot Yarber. Lorene was a member of Norris First Baptist Church and also attended Sinking Springs United Methodist Church. Throughout her life she loved to sew, cook, crochet, make quilts, walking with her friends and relatives but most of all she loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death daughter, Anna Raines; brothers, James Yarber, Jackie Yarber, and Charles Yarber; sister, Betty Hensley.

She is survived by her loving children, Victoria Dew of Brentwood and Terry Dew & wife Debbie of Knoxville; grandson, Darren Raines & wife Kelly and Todd & wife Elizabeth Raines; brother, Bobby Joe Yarber & wife Kathy; several nieces and nephews

The family will have a graveside service at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com