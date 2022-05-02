Local Sports scoreboard

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

FRIDAY 4/29/22

Anderson County 7 Clinton 4

York Institute 11 Campbell County 3

Pigeon Forge 4 Coalfield 0

McCreary County (KY) 11 Jellico 7

Union County 3 Jefferson County 1

Scott 8 Wartburg 6

(Harriman tournament)  Monterey 6 Midway 4

Kingston 4 Monterey 3

SATURDAY 4/30/22

(Harriman tourney) Kingston 10 Midway 0

Monterey 8 Oliver Springs 1

Harriman 6 Oliver Springs 3

Kingston 5 Harriman 2

Sale Creek 7 Midway 1

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

FRIDAY 4/29/22

Rhea County 16 Oliver Springs 4

Rockwood 2 Midway 1

Farragut 1 Union County 0

BOYS’ SOCCER

FRIDAY 4/29/22

Anderson County 2 Clinton 1

