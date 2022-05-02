LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
FRIDAY 4/29/22
Anderson County 7 Clinton 4
York Institute 11 Campbell County 3
Pigeon Forge 4 Coalfield 0
McCreary County (KY) 11 Jellico 7
Union County 3 Jefferson County 1
Scott 8 Wartburg 6
(Harriman tournament) Monterey 6 Midway 4
Kingston 4 Monterey 3
SATURDAY 4/30/22
(Harriman tourney) Kingston 10 Midway 0
Monterey 8 Oliver Springs 1
Harriman 6 Oliver Springs 3
Kingston 5 Harriman 2
Sale Creek 7 Midway 1
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
FRIDAY 4/29/22
Rhea County 16 Oliver Springs 4
Rockwood 2 Midway 1
Farragut 1 Union County 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
FRIDAY 4/29/22
Anderson County 2 Clinton 1