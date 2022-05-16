‘Living History Days’ this weekend at Hall Cabins

Everyone is invited to come out this weekend for Living History Days at the David Hall Cabins.  The event will be held Saturday, May 21st, and Sunday, May 22nd from 9 am to 6 pm and will offer attendees a chance to “step back in time” while exploring one of the earliest homes and businesses in Anderson County.

David Hall was a Revolutionary War soldier who ran a tavern and an inn at the home that bears his name.  He and his family are buried in the nearby cemetery.

Some of the events for this weekend include displays of blacksmithing, soap-making, and butter churning, plus there will also be re-enactors of Civil War soldiers and live music.  Dozens of photos and other artifacts will be on display, as well.

Admission to Living History Days is free, but donations will be gladly (and gratefully) accepted for the David Hall Cabin Restoration Fund.  Food and drinks will also be available to purchase.

For more information or to get directions to 830 Old Edgmoor Lane, call Harold or Libby Bumgardner at 865-945-3807.

