Lavender Festival returns June 17-19 to Oak Ridge

Jim Harris Community Bulletin Board, Featured

Oak Ridge’s popular Lavender Festival is returning to historic Jackson Square next month for the first time since 2019.

Since 1999, the Lavender Festival has grown larger and more popular each year. Thousands of people visit the festival in Historic Jackson Square in Oak Ridge each year to see a variety of regional vendors whose goal is to celebrate health, herbs, and the environment. The Lavender Festival is scheduled yearly for the third weekend in June, at the peak season for the herb it celebrates.

From homemade jams to fine art, you can enjoy the sounds of music floating through the square from the large Festival Tent, as well as the Nine Lakes Wine Tasting, Featured Speakers and Demonstrations, Herb Lunch, and new this year, a Tour of Gardens, featuring 10 Oak Ridge gardens each afternoon, June 17 through 19. 

Organizers were not able to have this festival in either of the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so they say that they are really looking forward to this year’s edition.

The main event is free on June 18 and will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with additional ticketed events June 17 through 19, on sale now at www.JacksonSquareLavenderFestival.org and at The Ferrell Shop in Jackson Square. 

A complete list of musicians, vendors and activities will be available closer to the event.  

Lavender Festival is presented by ORNL Federal Credit Union, with support from other businesses and individual sponsors. For more information or to support the festival, visit the website.

