Knoxville man charged with statutory rape in Anderson

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says that an investigation has led to the indictment and arrest of a Knoxville man on a charge of aggravated statutory rape.

25-year-old Christopher M. Davidson was indicted after an investigation into Davidson’s alleged actions with a juvenile, who was 13 at the time of the incident. No details, including the gender of the victim or when the incident occurred, were released by the ACSO when it announced the arrest on Tuesday. According to the Sheriff’s announcement, evidence was obtained by Detective Darrell Slater and tested by the TBI. Once the results of those tests came back, prosecutors presented the case to the grand jury, which returned an indictment against Davidson.

In the release, Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker praised his investigator, saying, “Detective Slater pours his heart and soul into his job. He works tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice. I am incredibly proud of the work he did on this case.”

Davidson was arrested following the indictment, and released on a $50,000 bond that same day pending trial.