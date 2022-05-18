Johnnie Irene Wright Hoskins was born on Saturday, December 23rd, 1933, in Lick Creek, TN, and died from breast cancer on Monday, May 16th, 2022. She was 88 years old. She was one of 16 children born to John Madison Wright and Pearl Daisy Shelby Wright. Johnnie’s greatest gift was her charismatic smile, and everyone was a friend she hadn’t met yet. Johnnie raised her children in the Solway community of Knox County and was active in the community, especially in softball and other sports, and kept her kids busy that way too. Her best friends were her family, and they had a tradition for decades to meet for lunch every Tuesday for “Tuesday Lunch Bunch”. She held several jobs over the years, including being a cook at the Knox County school of Fairview. She returned to work for AT&T as a telephone operator and retired in 1993.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her ex-husband and love of her life Hobart G. Hoskins Jr., her son Gary (Hobart III), and many siblings.

She is survived by her son Norman Gregory Hoskins and friend Terena Sowards, Pamela Bingham and husband Jim, and Patricia Miller and husband Bill. Besides her 4 children, Johnnie had 8 grandchildren, Garret (Kim), Charlie (Lori), Diane (Tripp), Josh (Jenn), Danielle (Terry), Jamia, Alisha, and Woody, 18 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Ruth Zenner of Clinton, TN, and Grace Overton of Lafollette, TN, her brother Robert (Bobby) Wright of Ohio, and many other family and friends. All who knew her knew her wonderful smile, her magnetic personality, and how she loved everyone. As she herself stated, “She has gone from one Heaven to another”.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Thursday, May 19th, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Johnnie’s funeral service will be held at Fincastle Church of God in Lafollette, TN on Friday, May 20th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends will follow in procession to Bakers Forge Memorial Cemetery following the funeral service.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.