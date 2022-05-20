James Hamby, age 74 of Clinton

James Hamby, age 74 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center.  James was born July 27, 1947, in Clinton, Tennessee to the late James Hamby, Sr., and Rena O’Neal Hamby.  He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of Clinton First Baptist Church.  James worked at Y-12 in Oak Ridge and served as President of ATLC for many years.  After working at Y-12 in Oak Ridge he became a business agent with Teamster#519.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pam Hamby; daughter, Angie Hamby; son, Jason Cox & wife Lisa; grandchildren, Claire, Jacob, & Emma Cox; brother, Richard Hamby & wife Theresa; nephew, Clay Massey, niece, Emily Bowling; great-niece, Reagan; great-nephew, Evan.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Rev. Danny Chisholm officiating. His graveside will be 2:00 pm, Sunday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

