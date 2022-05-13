It’s graduation time in Anderson County!

The Anderson County High School Class of 2022 will graduate tonight at 7 pm on the field at Mavericks Stadium. Officials say that the gates will open at 5:30 pm.

Thursday, the Classes of 2022 graduated from the Innovation Academy and the Clinch River Community School.

If you cannot make it to graduation in person but still want to see the Class of 2022 receive their diplomas and mark this major milestone, here is the information for how individuals can stream our graduation ceremonies live, courtesy of Ryan Sutton, the Communications/PR Coordinator & ACTV Station Director for the Anderson County Schools.

At the time of your graduation service you can watch on:

Anderson County Schools TN Facebook Page

Your School’s Facebook Page

@ACSchooolsTN Twitter Feed

The ACTV App (on Roku and AppleTV)

ACTV Website www.AndersonCounty.tv/live

If you are a Comcast Xfinity Subscriber:

Comcast Cable Channel 95

Xfinity Stream App on Channel 95

YouTube versions of the graduation will be available the following week of your graduations on the ACS homepage.

The Clinton High School Class of 2022 will graduate next Friday, May 20th at Dragon Stadium.