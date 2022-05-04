Incumbent judges Layton, Miller defeated in primary election

Tuesday was Primary Election Day in Tennessee, and Anderson County was no exception. In all, during early voting and on Election Day itself, 6698 people voted in Anderson County with the vast majority of them doing so in the Republican primary. There were no candidates listed on the Democratic side of the ballot.

Only two incumbents—Judges Don Layton and Roger Miller—were defeated in the primary, with Victoria Bowling unseating Layton, and Matt Tuck narrowly defeating Miller by just 14 votes.

Several of those Republican primaries decided the August general election, as none of the following individuals will face any opposition later this year. They are:

Circuit & Criminal Court Judge Ryan Spitzer

Juvenile Court Judge Brian Hunt

Chancellor Nichole Cantrell

Public Defender Ann Coria

County Mayor Terry Frank

Trustee Regina Copeland

County Clerk Jeff Cole

Register of Deeds Tim Shelton

District 1 School Board member Jo Williams

District 2 School Board member Teresa Portwood

Of the unchallenged Republican candidates, only Sheriff Russell Barker will face a challenger in the August general election, from Independent candidate Rusty Carr.

Four of the contested primary races also decided the general election as no other candidates appear on the ballot for August.

Incumbent Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch fended off a challenge from Lewis Ridenour, garnering 54% of the vote to Ridenour’s 46%..

Longtime incumbent Road Superintendent Gary Long picked up 67% of the vote as he defeated challenger Brian Hutson.

The General Sessions Division I Judge’s race was won by Bowling with 57% of the vote compared to Layton’s 43%.

In the race for General Sessions Judge in Division II, the challenger Tuck picked up 2914 votes while Miller tallied an even 2900.

In the Republican primaries for seats on the Anderson County Commission, there were three contested races on the ballot. In each District, voters selected two candidates to move on into the August general election.

In Commission District 1, Tyler Mayes was the leading vote-getter with 377, followed by Rodney Jennings’ 332, and they will be joined on the ballot in August by incumbent Tracy Wandell, who is running as an Independent. Harold Edwards (242 votes) and Ray Hagan (230) rounded out the District 1 ballot.

In District 2, Michael Foster garnered the most votes with 574, and Denise Palmer held off Kim Meredith for the second slot on the August ballot by a margin of 534-510. Steve Day rounded out the District 2 ballot and earned 153 votes. Foster and Palmer will be joined in the general election by former Schools Director VL Stonecipher.

The District 3 Commission race saw Shelly Vandagriff lead the way with 908 votes, followed by Lindsay Smith with 726. They will be joined on the ballot in August by incumbent Josh Anderson, who is running as an Independent. Charles Irwin finished in third with 437 votes.

In District 4, there were two candidates—Amy Jones and incumbent Tim Isbel—seeking the Republican nomination and they will be joined on the ballot later this year by incumbent Shain Vowell, who is also running as an Independent.

In District 5, longtime Commissioners Robert McKamey and Jerry White faced no opposition in the primary and face no opposition in August, so each will serve another four-year term.

In District 6, there were two candidates on the ballot, Anthony Allen and incumbent Steve Mead. In August, they will appear on the ballot alongside incumbent Commissioner Catherine Denenberg, who is running as an Independent.

District 7’s primary included only Sabra Beauchamp and Steven Poppick, and they will face Steven Verran in August. Verran was selected by a caucus of the local Democratic Party and will appear as a Democrat in the general election.

District 8 will be the busiest of the Commission races in August, with four candidates. Republicans Myra Mansfield and Jake Martin secured the two Republican nominations, and will try to unseat incumbents Bob Smallridge and Phil Yager in the general election. Both of the incumbents are running as Independents.

For a look at the results from each of the races decided Tuesday, visit www.acelect.com.