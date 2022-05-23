GSMNP in search of volunteers to help with Ramsey Cascades Trail rehab

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park is recruiting volunteers to assist the Trails Forever trail crew for the Ramsey Cascades Trail rehabilitation project. Volunteers are needed every Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., starting Wednesday, May 25, 2022, and continuing through Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Prospective volunteers must register in advance.

The four-mile Ramsey Cascades Trail is one of the most popular trails in the park, giving access to the 100-foot Ramsey Cascades, the tallest waterfall in the park. The two-year trail rehabilitation project on Ramsey Cascades Trail is part of the Trails Forever program, a partnership between the National Park Service and Friends of the Smokies. The rehabilitation project will improve overall trail safety and protect the park’s natural resources.

The Trails Forever program provides opportunities for both skilled and non-skilled volunteers to work alongside park crews to make lasting improvements to park trails. Volunteers will perform a wide range of trail maintenance and trail rehabilitation work depending on volunteer experience level including installing drainage features, rehabilitating trail surfaces, constructing raised trail segments, and removing brush. The tasks vary in complexity, but all prospective volunteers must be able to hike at least four miles and safely perform strenuous and often difficult manual labor. Volunteers should be comfortable lifting heavy objects and using hand tools such as shovels, rakes, axes, and loppers. The park will provide all safety gear, tools, and equipment needed for the projects. Volunteers will need to wear sturdy close-toed footwear and long pants, and bring a day pack with food, water, rain gear and personal gear for the day.

Prior notice of your attendance is mandatory for project planning. To sign up, or for more information, contact Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator Adam Monroe at 828-497-1949 or Adam_Monroe@nps.gov. More information and Frequently Asked Questions can be found at https://friendsofthesmokies.org/trailsforever/volunteer/.