Clingmans Dome Observation Tower. Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GSMNP announces Clingmans Dome Road closure

(GSMNP)  Clingmans Dome Road will be closed beginning Monday, May 9 through Wednesday, May 11 to accommodate the repaving of the main parking areas along the roadway. This work is part of the ongoing pavement preservation project that began in March. Due to heavy equipment operations along the roadway, the area is closed to all motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists to ensure the safety of crews and visitors.

Please visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm for updated information about temporary closures in the park. 

