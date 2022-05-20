Foothills Parkway closure extended through June 17

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced that the Foothills Parkway closure from the Look Rock Observation Tower parking area west to the Highway 129 intersection near Chilhowee Lake has been extended through June 17 for the repaving project. From June 20 through August 31, the roadway will then be fully closed from the Flats Road intersection near Look Rock to the Highway 321 intersection near Walland, TN. These full roadway closures are necessary to complete the work safely and efficiently.

During these periods, the roadway sections are fully closed to all pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists. The remaining construction work will be conducted with single-lane closures from August 31, 2022, through May 5, 2023. Motorists should expect delays during this time period. Butterfly Gap Road, Flats Road, Happy Valley Road, and Top of the World will remain accessible for local travel throughout the closure period.

For more information about alternative scenic roads to explore during the construction period, please visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/autotouring.htm.