ET Coal Miners Reunion coming back to Rocky Top

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 49 Views

The Coal Creek Miners Museum in Rocky Top will be hosting an East Tennessee Coal Miners Reunion on Saturday, May 21st from 10 am to 2 pm.  If you are a former miner, organizers say they would like to invite you to come see the museum and potentially reconnect with other miners. This event is for everyone, whether you were a miner or not. 

If you haven’t been to the museum, this is a great time to come out and tour the museum and visit the nearby historical sites.  There will be free hot dogs and live music.  Everyone is welcome.

