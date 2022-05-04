ET Coal Miners Reunion coming back to Rocky Top

The Coal Creek Miners Museum in Rocky Top will be hosting an East Tennessee Coal Miners Reunion on Saturday, May 21st from 10 am to 2 pm. If you are a former miner, organizers say they would like to invite you to come see the museum and potentially reconnect with other miners. This event is for everyone, whether you were a miner or not.

If you haven’t been to the museum, this is a great time to come out and tour the museum and visit the nearby historical sites. There will be free hot dogs and live music. Everyone is welcome.