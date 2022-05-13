Dragons sign papers to become Bethel Wildcats

Congratulations to a pair of soon-to-be-former Clinton Dragons on signing their national letters of intent to continue their academic and football careers at Bethel College in McKenzie, Tennessee.

Jeremiah Blauvelt and Dodi Truss officially signed with the NAIA Wildcats on Thursday and will be joining fellow former Dragon Deven Monroe there in the fall.

The current Clinton High School football team will wrap up their spring practice with a scrimmage with Bearden at 5:30 pm Friday, May 13th at Dragon Stadium.

