Dragon, Lady Dragon basketball camps tip off May 31st

Both the Clinton Dragon and Lady Dragon basketball programs will be busy the week of May 31st, as they will hold their annual basketball camps that week at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium.

The boys’ camp will be held earlier in the day, from 9 am to 1 pm, May 31st through June 2nd. The cost is $60 per camper. For more information or to register, contact Coach Chris Lockard at clockard@acs.ac or 865-755-4599.

The girls’ camp will be held on the same dates, but in the evening from 6 to 8 pm each night. It is open to players ages 4 through 14, and you can register at the door or contact Coach Alicia Phillips at arphillips@acs.ac to pre-register.