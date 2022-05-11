Dragon, Lady Dragon basketball camps tip off May 31st

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 26 Views

Both the Clinton Dragon and Lady Dragon basketball programs will be busy the week of May 31st, as they will hold their annual basketball camps that week at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium.

The boys’ camp will be held earlier in the day, from 9 am to 1 pm, May 31st through June 2nd.  The cost is $60 per camper.  For more information or to register, contact Coach Chris Lockard at clockard@acs.ac or 865-755-4599.

The girls’ camp will be held on the same dates, but in the evening from 6 to 8 pm each night.  It is open to players ages 4 through 14, and you can register at the door or contact Coach Alicia Phillips at arphillips@acs.ac to pre-register.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

