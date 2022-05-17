Dorothy Mae Sisson Hall, 88 of Oliver Springs, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in her home with her family by her side.

She was born on May 31, 1933 in Windrock, Tennessee to Alma Justice, who preceded her in death.

A popular student, Dorothy excelled in her studies and enjoyed playing basketball. While she was in high school, she coached girls’ basketball at the elementary school. She graduated in 1950 from Oliver Springs High School. She went on to attend the University of Tennessee and went to work for the federal government at the K-25 plant in Oak Ridge. Dorothy, a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, met her future husband, Luther Stanley Hall in the summer of 1941 during Vacation Bible School at the church; she was 9 years old and he was 11 years old.

Years later, Luke joined the United States Air Force. He returned home to Oliver Springs on a 30-day leave in the fall of 1952 and proposed to Dorothy. They married on October 31, 1952, at First Baptist Church. The couple moved to Presque Isle, Maine where they lived on the airbase until Luke had completed his military service. They returned to Oliver Springs in 1954. Dorothy and Luke welcomed a son, Luther Stanley Hall, Jr. on July 26, 1955.

Dorothy was a substitute teacher at both the Oliver Springs High School and the elementary school. She was proud to have started the first kindergarten program at the elementary school.

She taught countless local children and often recalled those experiences throughout her life.

In addition to teaching, She deeply loved her family and caring for them and their home.

In addition to her mother, Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, Stanley;

A sister, Lynette Seeber; and a brother, Ben Irwin.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 69 years, Luke Hall of Oliver Springs;

Her granddaughter, Leean Tupper of Clinton;

Niece, Janice Daugherty of Oliver Springs;

Nephews, Kelly Hall and wife, Mary of Oliver Springs, Kent Hall and wife, Gale of Sevierville;

Sisters, Marilyn Seeber of Kentucky and Mabel Irwin of Elizabethton, TN;

Numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dorothy’s family will receive friends at the old Presbyterian Church, 400 W. Springs St. in Oliver Springs. on Wednesday May 18, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Kenny Rains officiating. Interment will follow in Anderson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to First Baptist Church, Steeple Repair Fund P.O. Box 601 Oliver Springs, Tn 37840

To leave a note for Dorothy’s family or to share a memory, please go to the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.