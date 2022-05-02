Donald Lee Byrd, age 83 of Clinton

Donald Lee Byrd, age 83 of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2022.  Donald was born May 9, 1938, in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Herschel and Clara Byrd.  He was a veteran of the United States Army having spent 27 years in the Army Reserve and a member of Main Street Baptist Church.  Throughout his life he loved playing the steel guitar, yardwork, and most of all spending time with his family, especially helping take care of his grandchildren.  In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Beets.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Jan Byrd; daughter, Jackie Westgate of New York; son, Roger Byrd of Clinton; grandchildren, Brianna Rafferty & husband Johnpaul and Spencer Byrd; great-grandson, Grayson Rafferty; brother, Ray Byrd & wife Lori; several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.  His graveside will be at 11:00 am Friday, May 6, 2022, at Woodhaven Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

