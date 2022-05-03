Donald Elbert McGhee of Clinton, TN, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Donald was of the Baptist faith and a member at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed farming, gardening, cutting hay, and being around his cows. Donald was an outgoing, likable person, with a big heart who lived life to the fullest.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Henry, and Mary Ann (Denny) McGhee.

He is survived by his brother Darrell McGhee of Clinton, TN, and sister, Mary Kay McGhee of Clinton, TN

The family will receive Donald’s friends on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, In the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton Tennessee, from 6 pm – 8 pm, with the funeral service to follow at 8 pm. The interment will be on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Robbins Cemetery, Clinton, TN. The service will begin at 1 pm.

Jones Mortuary, Clinton, TN, is in charge of all arrangements.