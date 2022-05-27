Details: VBS at Second Baptist in Clinton

SPARK STUDIOS: CREATED IN CHRIST, CREATED FOR GOD’S PURPOSE

JUNE 5TH – 9TH, 6:00 -8:30 PM

FOR KIDS 4 YRS OLD THRU 5TH GRADE (completed)

This year’s VBS is headed to Spark Studios where imagination is ignited and creativity is awakened. Whether kids are exploring their artistic side in the Bible Study Studio or Crafts Design Center, laying down a track at the Music Sound Stage, or bringing inventions to life at the Missions Workshop, they will learn, like King David, to use their talents to bring glory to God. They will discover that their creativity is a gift from the infinitely creative Creator who designed them for His glory.

Our church is eagerly waiting to welcome your children to this free event. Register today at https://secondbaptist.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/175/responses/new