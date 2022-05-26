Deadline approaching for Roane State Foundation scholarship applications

(RSCC) The deadline to apply for student scholarships through Roane State Foundation is fast approaching. Students must have all of their information submitted by Tuesday, May 31, in order to qualify for awards that will apply to the 2022-2023 academic year.

By applying for a scholarship through the Foundation, students have the opportunity to compete for one of more than 500 scholarships awarded to students each year. Any part-time or full-time RSCC student with a minimum 2.5 GPA is eligible to apply.

The application is available at roanestate.edu/foundationscholarships. More than $500,000 in scholarships were awarded this past academic year.

“We believe every student should have the opportunity to pursue their goals,” said Scott Niermann, executive director of Roane State Foundation. “Whether you are graduating from high school, a current student returning to Roane State, or starting your journey as a non-traditional adult student, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.”

The Tennessee Promise scholarship covers tuition costs for conventional students enrolled after graduating from high school. Tennessee Reconnect is the program covering tuition costs for students 24 and older who are returning to college or enrolling for the first time.

Niermann said Roane State Foundation scholarships are available to help pay for additional expenses such as textbooks, school supplies, and transportation needs.

He added that educational expenses for the typical student can total around $1,500 a year, while those in the healthcare field who need special shoes, scrubs, and other related items can incur as much as twice that in additional costs annually.

Most students in dual enrollment – who receive college credit for courses taken while in high school – can receive grant support through the State of Tennessee. However, those on a technical career path or dual enrollment students taking more than five college-level courses may need even more financial assistance.

In honor of the recent milestone 50th anniversary of Roane State, a general scholarship fund has been endowed by generous supporters to help any student in any county. Community members who would like to help grow this endowment can contribute a gift online at roanestate.edu/raiderfund.