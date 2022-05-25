(Photo submitted) Attendees take part in a previous Kids Fish Free Day event

CRCTU announces Kids Fish Free Day plans

The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host its Kids Fish Free Day on June 11th from 9 am to 1 pm at the Miller Island Boat Access in Norris. 

Kids Fish Free Day is open to all boys and girls up to the age of 16 years old, but organizers encourage you to register early, as the event will be limited to the first 50 who sign up. 

Activities will include free hot dogs, casting instruction, fly-tying lessons, boat rides, and wade-fishing in the Clinch River.  Kids Fish Free Day in Norris coincides with the statewide Free Fishing Day, where no fishing license is required and is sponsored each year by the Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited, in partnership with TVA and TWRA. 

To sign up, visit www.crctu.org and scroll down to the bottom of the page, where you will see the registration form.

