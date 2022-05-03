Courtney DeShay Thomas age 42, of Powell

Courtney DeShay Thomas age 42, of Powell, departed this life, April 28, 2022 at Wellstar Community Hospice Hospital, Austell Georgia.  He was a member of Haven Chapel United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends. Preceded in death by father Howard Louis Robinson; Grandmothers, Pauline Robinson and Robbie Reynolds, Grandfathers, Eugene Weaver, Thomas Rowe, and John Reynolds. Grandchildren, Jaceon Spears, Decision Kennedy, Nephew, Marquise Thomas, Uncle, Kimmie Rowe, cousin, Brittany Frazier, Darian Brabson, and Heaven Johnson.                                                               

He leaves to cherish his memories, devoted mother, Wanda Thomas, wife Michelle Thomas, siblings whom he loved dearly, LaToshia Thomas, Howard Thomas, and Jasmine Robinson. A host of Uncles, Aunts, Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, Great Nephews and Stepchildren.  Godson, Tevon Brown. Special friends, Tony Brown, Scottie Gallaher, and Ricky Willis.        

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home 621 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd. Clinton TN 37716.  Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Rev. Bea Thomas officiating.  Family and friends will follow in procession to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens where Courtney will be laid to rest. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is honored to serve the family of Courtney DeShay Thomas.  holleygamble.com

