Community Action signing up people for PINK commodity cards

Anderson County Community Action is accepting applications for the PINK commodity card on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays through Friday, May 20th.

Sign-up hours are from 8 am to 12 noon on those days. If you already have the pink commodity card, you do not need to sign up again.

To qualify, you must be an Anderson County resident and bring in records of all household income for 2022, excluding bank statements, as well as proof of your residency.

The office is located at 149 North Main Street in Clinton. For more information, or to see if you qualify, please call our office at 865-457-5500.

Commodities will be distributed on Thursday, May 26th from 10 am to 1 pm at the National Guard Armory in Clinton. Please have your pink card and six (6) brown paper bags.