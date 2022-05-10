Community Action signing up people for PINK commodity cards

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 106 Views

Anderson County Community Action is accepting applications for the PINK commodity card on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays through Friday, May 20th.

Sign-up hours are from 8 am to 12 noon on those days.  If you already have the pink commodity card, you do not need to sign up again. 

To qualify, you must be an Anderson County resident and bring in records of all household income for 2022, excluding bank statements, as well as proof of your residency. 

The office is located at 149 North Main Street in Clinton.  For more information, or to see if you qualify, please call our office at 865-457-5500.

Commodities will be distributed on Thursday, May 26th from 10 am to 1 pm at the National Guard Armory in Clinton.  Please have your pink card and six (6) brown paper bags.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

ORPW working to patch potholes, make repairs on South Illinois

Beginning today (Tuesday, May 10), the City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department will make …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.