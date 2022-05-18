Clinton Schools to provide summertime meals

The Clinton City Schools will once again be providing meals throughout the summer for area schoolchildren up to the age of 18, regardless of where they attend school.

Beginning on June 1st, families can pick up seven days’ worth of breakfast and lunch food items at North Clinton Elementary School. Distribution dates will also be June 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th. The distribution on the 29th, though, will only provide two days’ worth of meals.

Breakfast items include cereals, breakfast pastries, fresh fruit, and milk.

Lunch includes sandwiches, fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, juices, and milk.