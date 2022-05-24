Clinton Public Library announces 2022 Summer Reading, “Oceans of Possibilities”

The Clinton Public Library is excited to announce its 2022 Summer Reading Program! This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities” so join them at the library for a Summer filled with exciting programs and activities. Registration is already open for the program. To register and find more information about the program, visit the library in person or online at http://clintonpubliclibrary.org/summer-reading-2022/.

The library will kick off Summer Reading 2022 with a “big kid” pirate shipbuilding activity on June 7th and an ocean-themed storytime on June 8th! They will also have several guests, including the Knoxville Zoomobile, Norris Dam Park Rangers, and more! Participants who complete the annual Summer Reading Challenge will receive a prize at the end of the program.

To keep up to date on all library offerings, please visit the Library’s website or check out their numerous social media pages.

You can also sign up for a monthly e-newsletter (via the website) to have information about library programs sent straight to your email.

Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 A.M.-7:00 P.M. and Saturday 10:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M.

118 S. Hicks Street Clinton, Tennessee

(865) 457-0519