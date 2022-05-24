Clinton Public Library announces 2022 Summer Reading, “Oceans of Possibilities”

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 19 Views

The Clinton Public Library is excited to announce its 2022 Summer Reading Program! This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities” so join them at the library for a Summer filled with exciting programs and activities. Registration is already open for the program. To register and find more information about the program, visit the library in person or online at http://clintonpubliclibrary.org/summer-reading-2022/.

The library will kick off Summer Reading 2022 with a “big kid” pirate shipbuilding activity on June 7th and an ocean-themed storytime on June 8th! They will also have several guests, including the Knoxville Zoomobile, Norris Dam Park Rangers, and more! Participants who complete the annual Summer Reading Challenge will receive a prize at the end of the program.

To keep up to date on all library offerings, please visit the Library’s website or check out their numerous social media pages.

You can also sign up for a monthly e-newsletter (via the website) to have information about library programs sent straight to your email.

Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 A.M.-7:00 P.M. and Saturday 10:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M.

118 S. Hicks Street Clinton, Tennessee

(865) 457-0519

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

RSCC holding Registration Rally, FAFSA Completion Workshop Wednesday

Roane State Community College will be very busy this Wednesday, May 25th, with two events …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.