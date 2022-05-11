Clinton High School receives coveted STEM Designation

Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network (TSIN) announced that 27 schools, including Clinton High School, have received the Tennessee STEM/STEAM School Designation for 2022.

The honor recognizes schools for preparing students for postsecondary and future career success by committing to promote STEM and/or STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) learning for their students.

This was the first year that schools could either apply for a STEM or STEAM Designation through the designation rubric. Schools that sought to apply for the STEAM Designation emphasized the integration of the arts in their STEM application.

“With strong momentum for STEM and STEAM education being seen across the state with the number of designated schools continuing to grow, we are thrilled to continue highlighting the state’s emphasis on ensuring students are prepared for future success in their educational pathways and also in their careers,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn in Tuesday’s announcement.

Since the designation program launched in 2018, 88 schools have earned the Tennessee STEM/STEAM Designation, which the department developed in partnership with the STEM Leadership Council to provide a “roadmap” for schools to successfully implement a STEM and/or STEAM education plan at the local level. Schools that receive this honor also serve as models to inspire and teach others. All K–12 schools serving students in Tennessee are eligible.

Locally, Clinton High joins Elk Valley Elementary School in Campbell County, Midway Elementary and Middle Schools, as well as Oliver Springs High School, in Roane County, and Petros-Joyner Elementary School in Morgan County. CHS is the first school in the Anderson County school system to receive the designation.

Photo submitted

“Schools that earn STEM Designation incorporate strong STEM teaching and learning experiences that rest on inquiry, technology integration, work-based learning, and project/problem-based learning strategies tied to the world around us,” said Brandi Stroecker, Tennessee STEM Innovation Network Director. “Each school has a unique STEM program yet incorporates a similar approach by providing cross-curricular teaching practices where students apply the concepts they are learning. The network appreciates these schools as they are providing students with learning experiences that shape their aspirations for the future.”

Each school that received the Tennessee STEM/STEAM School Designation underwent a rigorous application process including completing a self-evaluation, participating in interviews, and hosting site visits with the Tennessee STEM/STEAM Designation review team. The designation rubric included five focus areas: infrastructure, curriculum and instruction, professional development, achievement, and community and postsecondary partnerships. As a part of the process, schools were also required to submit a plan of action for implementing and sustaining STEM and/or STEAM education for the next five years.

From the review process, a total of 27 schools received the Tennessee STEM/STEAM School Designation for 2022:

STEM Designation

Barret’s Chapel School, Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Black Fox Elementary School, Murfreesboro City Schools

Blythe-Bower Elementary School, Cleveland City Schools

Bolton High School, Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Bradley Central High STEM Academy, Bradley County Schools

Brown Academy, Hamilton County Schools

Cleveland Middle School, Cleveland City Schools

Clinton High School, Anderson County Schools

Green Magnet Academy, Knox County Schools

Isaac Litton Middle School, Metro Nashville Public Schools

Memphis School of Excellence Mendenhall, Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Millersville Elementary School, Sumner County Schools

Northview Middle School, Dyer County Schools

Parkway Village Elementary School, Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Smyrna Elementary School, Rutherford County Schools

South-Doyle High School, Knox County Schools

White House High School STEM Academy, Sumner County Schools

STEAM Designation

Arlington High School, Arlington Community Schools

Arlington Middle School, Arlington Community Schools

Carter Lawrence Engineering Magnet, Metro Nashville Public Schools

Decherd Elementary School, Franklin County Schools

Ethridge Elementary School, Lawrence County Schools

Hobgood Elementary School, Murfreesboro City Schools

Howard Elementary School, Sumner County Schools

Portland Gateview Elementary School, Sumner County Schools

Salem Elementary School, Murfreesboro City Schools

Spring Hill Middle School, Maury County Public Schools