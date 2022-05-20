CHS Class of 2022 graduation ceremony tonight

After three Anderson County Schools held graduation ceremonies a week ago, Clinton High School seniors will celebrate tonight at Dragon Stadium in downtown Clinton.

The Clinton High School Class of 2022 will graduate Friday evening beginning at 7 pm.

If you cannot make it to graduation in person but still want to see the Class of 2022 receive their diplomas and mark this major milestone, here is the information for how individuals can stream our graduation ceremonies live, courtesy of Ryan Sutton, the Communications/PR Coordinator & ACTV Station Director for the Anderson County Schools.

At the time of your graduation service you can watch on:

Anderson County Schools TN Facebook Page

Your School’s Facebook Page

@ACSchooolsTN Twitter Feed

The ACTV App (on Roku and AppleTV)

ACTV Website www.AndersonCounty.tv/live

If you are a Comcast Xfinity Subscriber:

Comcast Cable Channel 95

Xfinity Stream App on Channel 95

YouTube versions of the graduation will be available the following week of your graduations on the ACS homepage.

Last week, seniors at the Anderson County Innovation Academy, the Clinch River Community School and Anderson County High School held their graduation ceremonies, which as mentioned above, are now available to stream if you missed them.