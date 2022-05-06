Child removed after Campbell drug bust

Authorities in Campbell County say that two people were arrested after a narcotics-related search warrant was executed at their apartment in Caryville last week.

When deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they say that inside the apartment were Allen Wayne Lowe and Brittany Paige Adkins, along with a child described only as “young.”

Deputies searched the residence and found a crystal substance identified as meth as well as several pieces of drug paraphernalia, including used hypodermic syringes. Both adults were taken to the Campbell County Jail, where a bag of meth was found in one of Lowe’s pockets, and the child was released to the custody of a family member.