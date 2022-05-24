Chester “Red” Cox, 83 of Clinton

Chester “Red” Cox, 83 of Clinton moved on toward the glory of eternal life in Heaven on Sunday, May 22nd, 2022.
Red was a lifelong resident of Anderson County and had a proud career as a self-employed businessman. For over 30 years he owned and operated Jerry’s Market in Clinton, a traditional country store and welcoming gathering place for anyone who walked through his door.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Avie and Flossie Cox; brothers Howard, Lester, Hershel, and Kenneth Cox; wife Geraldine (Brummett) Cox and son Jerry Cox.
Red cherished his family and friends above all else, and his love for them was limitless. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Suter and husband Tim; grandchildren Carter and Caroline Bolling; brother Sherwood Cox; special friend Ruby Haggard who, in his own words, was “the best friend he ever had in the whole world” and a host of dear friends who he saw as nothing less than family.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 31st, from 12:00 to 2:00 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, with funeral services at 2:00. He will be laid to rest, to peacefully await the return of our Lord Jesus Christ, at Jarnigan Chapel Missionary Baptist Church immediately following the funeral.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kingston United Methodist Church Youth Fund, 212 W. Church Street, Kingston, TN 37763, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.st.jude.org.

