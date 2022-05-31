Charlotte: Hamlin, Berry, Chastain win over long weekend

(All three summaries were written by Reid Spencer, and are available at MRN.com) Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway started with Denny Hamlin out front and ended with Denny Hamlin out front.

What happened in between defied belief. And a driver who claimed to thrive in chaos proved to be a man of his word.

Hamlin won the longest race in NASCAR history — 619.5 miles — in two overtimes, beating Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch to the finish line by 0.014 seconds.

With the victory — the second this season and the 48th of his career — Hamlin now holds trophies in all three of NASCAR’s crown-jewel races: the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500. Kevin Harvick is the only other active driver with all three titles.

Hamlin’s victory spoiled what could have been one of the most astonishing comebacks in racing history. Kyle Larson started from the rear in a repaired car, suffered three pit-road penalties, a spin off Turn 4 and a fire in his pit stall but — miraculously — was leading the race on the next-to-last lap of regulation when Chase Briscoe spun underneath him while battling for the lead and caused the 17th caution of the night.

A wreck on the first attempt at overtime collected Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet and scrambled the running order, leaving Hamlin in the lead on four fresh tires.

When Josh Berry crossed the finish line at Charlotte Motor Speedway — giving JR Motorsports its first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at its home track — second-place Ty Gibbs was just reaching the 200-foot-long Speedway TV screen television on the backstretch.

After JRM teammate Justin Allgaier scraped the outside wall for the second time and had to pit during the final 81-lap green-flag run, Berry won Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 by an astonishing 18.039 seconds over Gibbs.

When fate dealt Carson Hocevar another heartache Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Niece Motorsports teammate Ross Chastain took full advantage — with a serendipitous push from Grant Enfinger.

On the final lap of the second overtime in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series contest, Chastain raced side-by-side on the backstretch with John Hunter Nemechek, before the timely push from Enfinger propelled him forward and enabled him to clear Nemechek‘s No. 4 Toyota.

Chastain crossed the finish line 0.102 seconds ahead of Enfinger, with Nemechek running third, 0.413 seconds behind the race winner.

