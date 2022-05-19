Charles Buford Stonecipher, 62, of Claxton

Charles Buford Stonecipher, 62, of the Claxton Community went home to be with the Lord on May 18, 2022. He was born in Knoxville, TN on June 30, 1959, to the late Glendean and Corene Vowell Stonecipher. Charles was a deacon at Riverview Baptist Church and leaves behind a wonderful church family. In addition to his parents, Charles is being welcomed home by his sister, Glenna Culver.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma; daughters, Jessica Johnson (Chip) and Rachel Vaynshteyn (Rody); brother, V.L. Stonecipher (Pat); sisters, Beverly Gray (Donnie) and Rebecca Stewart (David); nieces and nephews who were raised like brothers and sisters, Ezra Culver, Glen Culver, Carrie Spiva, Greg Culver, Craig Culver, and Jeff Culver. The joy of his life were his grandkids Audrey Johnson, Charles Austin Johnson, and Levi Vaynshteyn. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends. A special thank you to the doctors (Dr. Manisha Thakur and Dr. Ibach) and healthcare workers through the years who have taken great care.

The family will receive friends at Riverview Baptist Church on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10-12noon with the funeral service to follow with Rev. David Hicks officiating. Charles will be laid to rest at the Riverview Baptist Church Cemetery following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com